Zayed National Museum promotes cultural dialogue, inspires future generations

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the UAE national museum, is strengthening its role as a platform for cultural dialogue and community engagement through initiatives designed to promote accessibility, inclusion and learning.

Marking International Museum Day, observed annually on 18th May, the museum said it continues to highlight the UAE’s history, identity and values since opening in December 2025, inspired by the legacy and vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Accessibility is integrated throughout the museum's pathways, digital spaces, and galleries, featuring multi-sensory experiences that combine sound, touch, and scent alongside visual elements to provide visitors with an interactive experience. Accessible pathways extend across all galleries, supported by tactile elements and audio guides where possible to cater to a wide range of visitors, alongside sensory guides and a quiet room.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Nassra Al Buainain, Director of Learning & Public Engagement at Zayed National Museum, said the museum aims to ensure every visitor feels part of the cultural experience regardless of their background, abilities or needs.

She said the museum’s approach to accessibility goes beyond technical or service aspects to create a welcoming environment that enables visitors to engage with stories, collections and cultural experiences in an inclusive and inspiring way.

The museum also runs community-focused programmes, including “Quiet Morning”, which allows families to explore the museum in a calm and supportive environment, and guided tours in Emirati sign language led by deaf museum experience specialists to support the inclusion of deaf and hard-of-hearing visitors.

Another initiative, “Al Dhuha Hour: Traditional Tassels," provides a dedicated programme for senior citizens, including those living with dementia and their caregivers, combining guided tours with a hands-on workshop.

Beyond the museum itself, Zayed National Museum has expanded its outreach through the initiative “From Museum to Community” across all emirates, organised in partnership with local entities to bring inclusive cultural experiences and dialogue sessions to communities across the UAE.

The museum tells the story of the UAE from ancient times to the present day, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage, the journey of the Union and the values championed by Sheikh Zayed in education, tolerance, humanitarian work and sustainability.

Designed in the shape of falcon wings inspired by the UAE’s falconry heritage, the museum combines modern architecture, sustainability and cultural symbolism, making it one of the country’s leading cultural landmarks.