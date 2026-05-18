Investcorp Capital deploys over $200 million in US industrial real estate

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Investcorp Capital (ICAP), an Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) listed alternative investment company founded by the Investcorp Holdings B.S.C. (c ) group (Investcorp), today announced the acquisition of a diversified US industrial real estate portfolio with an aggregate value of more than $200 million, comprised of 19 industrial properties totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet across Dallas–Fort Worth, Chicago, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

The portfolio is approximately 97 percent occupied and leased to a diversified tenant base spanning light manufacturing, logistics, wholesale distribution, industrial services and consumer-related businesses.

The assets include: 13 buildings spanning approximately 1 million square feet in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; four properties totaling approximately 286,000 square feet in Chicago, Illinois; one property comprising approximately 130,000 square feet in Indianapolis, Indiana; and one fully occupied 44,000-square-foot property in Cincinnati, Ohio.