NMSS awards funding to 4 research projects driving multiple sclerosis research

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has announced four research projects funded under the third cycle of its Research Grant Programme, as well as the launch of the fourth grant cycle.

The programme has attracted strong engagement from across the UAE, receiving 36 letters of intent and 34 full applications in its latest cycle, with four projects awarded funding - reflecting the continued growth of the UAE’s multiple sclerosis (MS) research ecosystem.

Building on its ongoing investment in MS research, NMSS has also launched the fourth research grant cycle under the theme ‘Advancing MS Innovation through Autoimmune Discovery’.

The upcoming cycle will support research focused on advancing the understanding of MS, including studies exploring immunobiology, genetic and environmental risk factors, therapeutic innovation, biomarker guided precision medicine, and clinical strategies aimed at improving patient care.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said, “Supporting research at this level is critical to advancing how multiple sclerosis is understood and treated. The projects funded through this cycle reflect the growing strength of the UAE’s research landscape, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence and precision medicine.

"By investing in locally led research, NMSS is helping generate knowledge that is not only relevant to our population, but also contributes to global progress in improving outcomes for people living with MS.”

Among the funded studies is research led by Dr. Bassem Yamout of Harley Street Medical Center, examining how artificial intelligence can improve MRI accuracy when differentiating multiple sclerosis from neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, leading to improved monitoring disease activity and treatment response. The goal is to reduce misdiagnosis and support earlier treatment intervention.

Another project, led by Dr. Omer Alkhnbashi at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is developing an artificial intelligence based predictive tool that integrates clinical, imaging, and genomic data to help identify optimal treatment options for people living with MS in the UAE.

At New York University Abu Dhabi, Dr. Youssef Idaghdour is leading the HEAL MS study, which explores how culturally adapted lifestyle medicine interventions such as nutrition, movement, and stress management may influence biological markers and overall wellbeing in people living with MS.

Dr. Nemat Ullah Khan of Khalifa University is investigating a potential neuroprotective compound known as Hi1a, derived from the venom of the Australian funnel web spider. Using patient derived brain organoids, the study explores how the compound may help protect nerve cells and support myelin restoration.

Launched in June 2023, the Research Grants Programme has allocated close to AED11 million till date to studies aligned with NMSS’s priorities. These include innovative treatments that may slow, stop, or reverse MS, as well as research into the disease’s clinical characteristics, epidemiology, prevalence in the UAE, and the role of genetics.

Researchers interested in applying for the fourth research grant cycle must submit Letters of Intent between 1st June and 5th July 2026, followed by full proposal submissions by 23rd August 2026. Applications must be submitted through the NMSS website, with final award announcements expected in December 2026.