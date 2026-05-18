Seventh Tetouan Festival of Moroccan Poets concludes

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh Tetouan Festival of Moroccan Poets concluded in Tetouan, organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture in cooperation with Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.

Held over three days, the festival drew strong public attendance and featured broad participation from poets, intellectuals, artists and critics, highlighting the richness of Moroccan poetry and cultural dialogue.

The closing ceremony took place at the Iklyl Cultural Centre in Tetouan, attended by Professor Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture; Rachid Al Mustafa, Head of Cooperation in the Culture Sector at the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication; Dr. Youssef Al Fahri, President of the Higher School of Teachers in Martil; Mukhlis Al Saghir, Director of the House of Poetry in Tetouan; and a large number of writers, intellectuals, and university students.

More than 50 poets, intellectuals, artists and critics took part in the festival. The festival also marked the conclusion of the seventh poetry writing workshop organised by the House of Poetry in Tetouan in cooperation with the Faculty of Arabic Language at the Higher Teacher Training School in Martil, graduating more than 80 students.

Eighteen students were honoured in the “Regional Competition for Pioneers of the Arabic Language”, organised by the House of Poetry in Tetouan in partnership with secondary and preparatory schools.

A symposium titled “Andalusian Poetry: Reference and Horizon” was held at the Higher Teacher Training School in Martil, exploring Andalusian poetry as a major aesthetic reference in Arabic and Islamic literary heritage.

The festival also featured an art exhibition titled “Poetic Paintings” at the Iklyl Cultural Centre, showcasing works by Moroccan visual artists reflecting diverse artistic styles and experiences.

Poetry readings continued on the final day at the Abdul Khaliq Al Taris Cultural Centre.

The House of Poetry in Tetouan also highlighted its support for blind poets through the launch of the poetry collection “Inspired by Insight”, produced through workshops held for students of the Taha Hussein Regional Institute for the Blind.

Participating poets said the festival has become a prominent cultural platform in Morocco, celebrating poetry and strengthening dialogue among creative communities.

They added that the House of Poetry in Tetouan, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has strengthened the role of poetry in cultural life, supported emerging talent and reinforced cultural ties between Morocco and the Arab world.