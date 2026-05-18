ADJD achieves quantum leap in same-day case resolutions with 73% growth

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) maintained a 99 percent case completion rate during the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the efficiency of its judicial systems and litigation procedures.

ADJD said quarterly performance indicators showed significant progress in the speed of adjudication, with the percentage of criminal cases referred and ruled on the same day rising 73 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

This reflects the department’s pioneering efforts to develop the judicial system by accelerating litigation procedures, adopting digital solutions, and bolstering the Emirate’s global competitive standing.

At the court level, completion rates reached 99 percent in the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Claims Court; 98 percent in the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 96 percent in the Abu Dhabi Labour Court.

ADJD said the results reflected the effectiveness of case management systems and integrated judicial procedures, helping strengthen confidence in judicial services.

Regarding criminal indicators, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution issued 1,721 penal orders, a 35 percent increase. This index reflects the success in implementing leading best practices and developing work mechanisms to ensure the acceleration of procedures and the achievement of swift justice with high efficiency.

Across the emirate, completion rates reached 98 percent in Abu Dhabi courts, 98 percent in Al Ain courts and 99 percent in Al Dhafra courts, reflecting consistent judicial performance and unified operational standards across all courts.