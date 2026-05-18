UN Chief alarmed by reported drone strike near Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

NEW YORK, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "deeply alarmed" by reports that drone strikes set fire to an electrical generator within the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, in Abu Dhabi, on 17th May.

"I have consistently warned against any further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, and this incident provides yet another reason for all sides to halt the fighting completely," the Secretary-General said in a statement issued on Monday.

“There must be no further attacks near civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power plants,” he said.

Guterres added that attacks on nuclear installations are “totally unacceptable, a violation of international law and must be condemned."