Rai romps to Wanamaker as Englishman climbs 166 places on Race to Dubai

PENNSYLVANIA, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Aaron Rai, the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner, has claimed the second Major of the DP World Tour season on the Race to Dubai, lifting the Wanamaker Trophy at the 108th PGA Championship in Pennsylvania in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Englishman's win came against a stacked field of the world's best, all chasing places at the season-ending Race to Dubai finals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this November.

Rai finished nine under par at Aronimink Golf Club to bank a cheque of US$3.69 million (around AED13.5 million) — his first Major and a fourth career title on the DP World Tour.

Rai, who has been managing back and neck issues earlier in the year, said, "It's been a frustrating year in some ways, so to be standing here is well beyond what I expected."

He added, "I think the key this year has been the consistency over the last few weeks in practice. The body has been in a really good place. I genuinely enjoyed the golf course this week and managed to put four solid rounds together. It feels like a long journey. Everyone playing this week has a great story to tell."

The result lifts Rai 166 places on the Race to Dubai Rankings released today, vaulting him to fifth on 1,717 points.

Spain's Jon Rahm, the 2019 Race to Dubai champion, shared second at six under par with American Alex Smalley, moving to 16th on the standings with 870 points.

The PGA Championship was the 19th event of the season. The Race to Dubai will take in at least 42 tournaments across 25 countries before its conclusion in the UAE, where the top 70 contest the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links from 5th to 8th November 2026, and the top 50 close out the season at the DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, from 12th to 15th November 2026.