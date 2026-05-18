Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation launches ‘Dubai Archive’

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation has launched ‘Dubai Archive’, a national project aimed at establishing an advanced system for managing documents and knowledge assets.

The strategic initiative supports Dubai’s vision to preserve its history and national heritage while strengthening its readiness for the future.

The project, launched during a press conference held at the foundation’s headquarters in Al Jaddaf, seeks to support the sustainability of Dubai’s institutional memory, enhance government efficiency, and advance digital transformation and knowledge management.

In a keynote address during the event, Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said, “Dubai Archive represents a qualitative shift in document and knowledge management. The project goes beyond the traditional framework of archiving to establish an integrated system that strengthens Dubai’s institutional memory and supports knowledge sustainability.”

Al Murr added, “A document is not merely an administrative record, but a witness to a period, a reflection of decisions, and the outcome of accumulated experiences that together form a national memory.”

Al Murr emphasised that the project will help strengthen national identity by preserving Dubai’s history and its institutional and cultural heritage, while safeguarding national memory for future generations. He noted that it will also support the development of a sustainable knowledge infrastructure that ensures continued access to knowledge, enables its effective use, and documents Dubai’s achievements as a source of inspiration for the future.

The foundation also signed five cooperation agreements with government entities as part of the project’s pilot phase. The agreements were signed with Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai Government Human Resources Department, alongside the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The agreements aim to strengthen institutional integration and unify efforts in archiving and government document management.

The foundation also signed a cooperation agreement with ONE ECM, the technical partner for Dubai Archive, to develop and operate an advanced document management and archiving system.

The partnership will provide digital archiving and document processing solutions, support integration with government and semi-government systems, and enhance the efficiency of document preservation, management, and retrieval in line with the highest international standards.

‘Dubai Archive’ is built on an advanced smart system for document and archive management supported by artificial intelligence technologies, enabling efficient document preservation and retrieval, strengthening information security, and protecting records from damage or loss. It will also support institutional integration among government and semi-government entities across the emirate.