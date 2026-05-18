Dubai Holding collaborates with Microsoft to integrate AI into core of its operations

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to embed artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of its operations, positioning the Group at the forefront of enterprise AI adoption in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The collaboration establishes the first deployment of its kind at enterprise scale in the region and reflects Dubai Holding’s strategic direction to integrate advanced technologies as core operational capabilities, to drive a more consistent, performance-led operating model across its portfolio, aligned with the UAE’s broader ambition to lead in the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Through this collaboration, Dubai Holding will embed AI into its core processes and decision-making frameworks, enabling greater operational efficiency across the organisation and its operations spanning real estate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, investments and community management, among others.

Employees across the Group will be equipped with access through a unified interface, allowing them to apply these tools directly within their day-to-day responsibilities. This includes the development and deployment of AI agents to automate routine tasks, streamline workflows, marking a fundamental shift in how the organisation approaches productivity and decision-making.

This will be supported by a structured programme of training and enablement, including targeted workshops and practical use-case development, ensuring consistent adoption across the organisation and enabling employees to apply these capabilities effectively in their roles.

By embedding AI at scale, Dubai Holding is contributing to Dubai’s broader digital transformation ambitions, in alignment with national strategies such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and the Dubai AI Roadmap, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for applied innovation and the responsible adoption of advanced technologies.

This reflects Dubai Holding’s broader approach to advancing artificial intelligence through strategic collaborations with leading global technology partners, including its existing joint venture Aither with Palantir Technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said, “Technology is central to how we operate and create value across the organisation. Our collaboration with Microsoft reflects a deliberate step in embedding artificial intelligence into our core operations, in line with Dubai’s broader digital transformation ambitions.”

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, stated, “The next phase of artificial intelligence is defined by how organisations apply it at scale to drive productivity and long-term value. Our role is to support customers like Dubai Holding with the platforms and capabilities needed to integrate AI securely into their operations, while advancing responsible innovation that benefits employees, businesses and the broader economy.”