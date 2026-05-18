UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi in July

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, together with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced its highly anticipated return to the region with UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 25th July 2026, live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Full details on the fight card will be revealed in the coming weeks. With a reputation for delivering standout matchups and an atmosphere unlike anywhere else, Abu Dhabi is once again gearing up for an unmissable night inside the Octagon.

This latest Fight Night event continues UFC and Abu Dhabi’s longstanding partnership dating back to 2010. In recent years, the emirate hosted the global sporting phenomenon that was Fight Island during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since cemented its place as one of UFC's most electrifying destinations.

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi tickets will go on sale soon. Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae.