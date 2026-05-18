Modon, Montage Hotels & Resorts partner to bring ultra-luxury hospitality brand to Egypt’s Ras El Hekma

RAS EL HEKMA, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Modon Holding and Montage Hotels & Resorts have announced Montage Ras El Hekma, which will introduce the first branded residences for purchase at Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. This is the first Montage resort in Egypt – supporting the emerging city’s growth as a global hub for leisure, business and tourism.

Montage Ras El Hekma will feature 200 guestrooms and suites, in addition to 96 Montage Residences, and will offer a curated mix of wellness and leisure amenities, including beachfront swimmable lagoons, a Spa Montage with 13 treatment rooms, and six dining venues, alongside retail and family-oriented experiences.

Designed as the experiential core of the wider community, the resort will also feature event spaces, expansive outdoor lawns and terraces, and a dedicated Owners’ Clubhouse that complements the private residential setting.

The residences represent a rare and highly exclusive ownership opportunity within a layered coastal setting that brings together 2.25 kilometres of shoreline, rolling fairways, an integrated marina and world-class hospitality experiences.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said, “Montage Hotels & Resorts are renowned for serving affluent travellers and homeowners, delivering an elevated guest experience and a commitment to refined living while remaining authentic to their surroundings. This ethos aligns closely with Modon’s vision for Ras El Hekma, where we are creating a distinctive Mediterranean destination defined by quality, experience and long-term value.”

Montage Residences Ras El Hekma comprise of a private collection of 96 branded villas positioned in Wadi Yemm, Ras El Hekma’s first precinct, designed to maximise space, light, privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The three- to six-bedroom villas are oriented towards the sea, reinforcing a strong connection to the surrounding land and natural environment, with select homes offering dual views across the Mediterranean and a championship golf course.

Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Montage International, said, “Bringing the Montage brand to Egypt with Modon is a truly exciting milestone in our global journey. Ras El Hekma is a remarkable destination, where rich heritage and thoughtful design come together in a way that is redefining luxury along the Mediterranean coast.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Modon to bring this vision to life and to build on their outstanding reputation for creating vibrant communities and delivering world-class sporting and lifestyle experiences.”

Montage Ras El Hekma forms part of the US$35 billion Ras El Hekma masterplan, a 170.8 million square metre development transforming Egypt’s Northern Coast into a next-generation city expected to attract investment of US$110 billion by 2045.

The resort and residences will be set within Wadi Yemm, the first of Ras El Hekma’s 17 planned precincts to move into active delivery. As the city’s first fully integrated coastal community, it represents the opening chapter of the broader masterplan vision.

Wadi Yemm will also feature a series of cultural landmarks that will help shape the identity of the wider city, including the Ras El Hekma Lighthouse and an amphitheatre designed to host up to 10,000 guests across an annual programme of cultural and entertainment events.

Ras El Hekma is designed for seamless access by road, sea, and air, placing it within four hours’ flight time of nearly half the world’s population. The destination will include a new international airport integrated with high-speed rail networks, major highways, and marinas, alongside a dedicated cruise terminal.

Spanning 44 kilometres of Mediterranean coastline, Ras El Hekma will deliver a mix of leisure, hospitality and cultural offerings. At its core, the destination will feature a central business and financial district, supported by education, residential and mixed-use districts designed to sustain a vibrant year-round community.

Upon completion, Ras El Hekma is expected to contribute approximately US$25 billion annually to Egypt’s GDP and create around 750,000 jobs, establishing it as one of the region’s largest urban development and investment projects.