Gulf Mercantile Exchange records highest weekly trading volume in its history

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME) on Monday announced the highest weekly trading volume in the history of the exchange, with more than 69,052 contracts traded during the week of 11 May 2026, equivalent to 69 million barrels of Oman crude oil.

The milestone marks the strongest trading week recorded on the exchange in two decades. It underscores the growing importance of GME Oman Crude Oil Futures as a leading benchmark for Middle East crude pricing and risk management.

“This reflects the market’s growing confidence in GME Oman as a trusted benchmark and risk management tool for global energy participants,” said Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director of GME.

Since its inception, GME has traded more than 23 billion barrels of Oman crude oil and facilitated the physical delivery of more than 3 billion barrels.