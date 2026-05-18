ISNR 2026 reinforces UAE’s position as global hub for security events: Group CEO of ADNEC Group

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for specialised security events and supports the development of future-ready security systems.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the exhibition opens on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. It is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police.

Al Dhaheri told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that ISNR 2026 brings together security leaders, decision-makers and innovators from around the world under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today".

He said the exhibition has strengthened its role as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and the presentation of advanced security technologies, in line with ADNEC Group’s strategy to support key sectors and enhance the competitiveness of local companies.

Al Dhaheri said that ISNR 2026 recorded growth across major indicators compared with the previous edition, with the number of participating companies and brands rising 19 percent to 253, while exhibition space expanded 17 percent to 28,000 square metres.

UAE companies account for 60 percent of exhibitors, while international firms represent 40 percent. Exhibitors from 37 countries are participating, including nine countries attending for the first time.

Al Dhaheri said the exhibition supports Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for security and safety exhibitions by attracting leading companies and experts and showcasing the latest security systems and solutions.

He added that ISNR 2026 supports the development of security and defence capabilities by bringing together government entities, security institutions and specialists to address future challenges and develop innovative solutions for cybersecurity, protection of critical systems, and crisis and emergency management.

He said rapid global changes in the security landscape require more flexible and proactive models, highlighting the importance of innovation and stronger public-private sector cooperation.