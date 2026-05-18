Abu Dhabi to launch 'Pledge and Commitment' initiative on Wednesday

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will launch the national community initiative “Pledge and Commitment” on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with broad participation from members of society and national institutions.

Sheikh Nahyan said the initiative reflects pride in the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciation for the vision that has strengthened the UAE’s global standing.

He said the initiative offers citizens and residents an opportunity to express loyalty to the UAE leadership and reaffirm their sense of belonging to the nation, highlighting the unity of the community and its appreciation for the country’s leadership.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE’s achievements in development, stability and international recognition stem from the leadership’s vision based on sustainable development, openness and social cohesion.

He added that the UAE has become a global model for peaceful coexistence by bringing together diverse nationalities in a safe and inclusive environment.

The initiative was developed through cooperation among different segments of society and aims to provide a platform for expressing appreciation for the leadership’s continued support, particularly during periods of global challenges and crises.

The official launch will take place in Abu Dhabi with the participation of community leaders and representatives from across society. The initiative will also be rolled out digitally alongside community, cultural, artistic and sporting events across the country.

The initiative will be supported by various activities designed to maximise community participation, including an official launch event attended by government and community leaders; multimedia presentations outlining the initiative’s concept and participation process; a digital platform enabling public participation and electronic signing; integrated media campaigns across television, radio, print, and digital platforms; short awareness videos explaining the initiative and how to participate; interactive platforms in shopping malls and public parks; volunteer teams assisting the public with engagement and participation; educational workshops and awareness sessions for students on national values and civic responsibility; and a live digital counter tracking participation.

Organisers said the initiative aims to become a broad national movement combining community engagement, digital interaction and public activities to strengthen unity and national belonging across the UAE.