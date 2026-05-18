Emaar Properties exits JV structure for The Eighth Gate, Damascus

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties PJSC on Monday announced that it is in the process of exiting the JV structure relating to The Eighth Gate, its landmark mixed-use development in Yafour, Damascus, marking a decisive new chapter in Emaar’s long-standing relationship with Syria. It will be operating in the country without any partner.

The Eighth Gate was conceived in 2005 as Syria's first master-planned community - a US$500 million integrated development spanning commercial, retail, hospitality, and residential zones across 300,000 square metres in Yafour, 22 kilometres from the heart of Damascus.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties, said, "Our decision to exit the JV structure of The Eighth Gate is a statement of our unwavering belief in Syria and its people. Emaar was built on the conviction that great cities deserve great communities — and Damascus is one of the greatest cities in the world."

The Eighth Gate holds deep significance in the national imagination. Named in homage to Damascus’s legendary seven ancient gates, the enduring symbols of a civilisation that welcomed the world, the project aspires to be a modern eighth gateway: one that honours Syria’s extraordinary heritage while opening the country to a new era of growth, commerce, and community.