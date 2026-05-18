Sultan of Malaysia's Pahang praises UAE efforts to promote human fraternity

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- HRH Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, Sultan of Pahang, has received Ambassador Dr Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed cooperation to promote coexistence, mutual respect and human fraternity in Pahang, Malaysia, and internationally, reflecting a shared commitment to dialogue and peaceful coexistence among communities.

Dr. Al Ghaith reviewed the Higher Committee’s initiatives and international efforts to advance the values of coexistence and human fraternity inspired by the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity.

The Sultan of Pahang praised the committee’s role in promoting coexistence and dialogue internationally and commended the UAE’s efforts in fostering understanding and peaceful coexistence.

The meeting also explored cooperation in community engagement, educational outreach and initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and mutual understanding.