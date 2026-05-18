Tasleeh Holding to showcase latest security, training solutions at ISNR 2026

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tasleeh Holding will participate in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), recognised as the region’s most trusted platform, bringing together leading national security and cybersecurity officials, decision-makers, buyers, and key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

The event aims to foster partnerships, showcase the latest innovations, and discuss future projects while influencing the direction of the security industry.

This participation reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence at prominent international events and contributing actively to the advancement of the security and defence ecosystem.

During the exhibition, Tasleeh Holding will present a comprehensive portfolio of advanced technological systems in physical and military training. Among highlights is the MilFiT smart fitness training system, which utilises motion analysis technologies and smart cameras to accurately measure trainees’ performance and automatically count exercises, thereby improving training efficiency and physical readiness.

The company will also showcase smart weapons storage solutions provided by SWS, offering advanced and secure systems for managing and storing weapons and equipment in accordance with the highest safety and control standards.

Additionally, Tasleeh will present the MILO live-fire simulation system from the United States, which delivers a highly realistic and advanced training environment designed to prepare military personnel, police forces, and law enforcement officers to effectively handle various field scenarios.

Salem Al Matrooshi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding, said that participating in this event represents a significant strategic milestone for the company.

"Our participation underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting national and regional efforts to enhance security readiness through innovative technologies that meet future demands," he said.