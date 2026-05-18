UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues treatment for Palestinians from Gaza

AL ARISH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Egypt's Al Arish continues to provide medical treatment to Palestinian patients arriving from the Gaza Strip as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

Since the start of operations, the hospital has carried out more than 6,000 surgeries and provided over 29,000 medical services, including surgical procedures, physiotherapy and dialysis sessions, as well as treatment across multiple medical specialties.

The facility is operated by an Emirati medical and administrative team, supported by an Indonesian medical team, working around the clock to ensure uninterrupted services and handle cases efficiently.

The Floating Hospital is one of the UAE’s main medical initiatives supporting Palestinians and includes operating rooms, clinics, radiology and laboratory services, pharmacies, physiotherapy units and dialysis departments.

The initiative forms part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Palestinians in Gaza through humanitarian, food and medical assistance programmes.