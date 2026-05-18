54 higher education institutions join National Work Experience Platform

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced that 54 higher education institutions (HEIs) have joined the National Work Experience Platform for higher education students in the UAE.

Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Nafis, the platform connects academic learning with work experience and strengthens students’ readiness for the labour market.

MoHESR said 1,030 students have registered on the platform for work experience opportunities, with 414 students already starting training through available opportunities. Another 616 students are expected to begin next semester based on the June and July 2026 work experience schedules.

A total of 45 companies have provided 740 training opportunities across different sectors and specialisations.

Khalfan Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Director of Employment Support and Labour Market Partnerships Department at MoHESR, said the platform serves as a unified national framework linking higher education institutions with public and private sector training providers.

He said growing participation from universities and companies reflects increasing awareness of the importance of work experience in preparing students for employment in key sectors.

Alsuwaidi added that the ministry aims to provide quality training opportunities that enhance students’ skills and bridge the gap between academic study and practical application, while expanding participation in line with labour market needs.

MoHESR affirmed that all work experience opportunities available via the platform comply with the standards outlined in the Ministerial Resolution governing Work Experience and its guidelines to ensure quality training and stronger practical skills development.

Integrated into the Nafis platform, the initiative also supports the creation of a unified national database aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation and preparing national talent for the workforce.