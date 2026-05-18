UAE trusted global hub for security dialogue, risk mitigation: Ahmed Al Raisi

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), said the exhibition reflects the growing importance of security and safety in protecting societies and strengthening preparedness for future challenges.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, ISNR 2026 will take place from 19th to 21st May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Raisi said that accelerating global security challenges highlight the importance of delivering an exceptional edition of ISNR that reflects the UAE’s vision of building advanced and future-ready security systems.

He said participation from 37 countries reflects the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a trusted global hub for dialogue and international cooperation in national security and risk mitigation.

Al Raisi said the international participation demonstrates growing confidence in ISNR as a platform bringing together decision-makers, experts and industry leaders to discuss evolving security threats and develop innovative solutions.

He added that the increase in participating countries reflects international recognition of the UAE’s approach to developing advanced security systems based on innovation, emerging technologies and integration among relevant entities to build safer and more resilient societies.

The exhibition will feature local and international companies showcasing innovations in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, surveillance technologies, emergency response systems and critical infrastructure protection solutions.

Al Raisi said the ninth edition coincides with the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit, which supports the UAE’s position as a global centre for security dialogue and future solutions by bringing together leaders, experts and policymakers to discuss major global security developments and the role of AI and advanced technologies in supporting security and emergency systems.

Al Raisi said ISNR 2026, the largest edition in the exhibition’s history, builds on the success of previous editions and has become a major global event for security leaders, decision-makers and innovators.

He noted that this year’s edition introduces six new events, including the launch of the AI Security Forum, which will bring together government leaders, security agencies, technology providers and AI experts over three days.

The exhibition will also host the “Code Breaker” Hackathon, offering participants simulations of cybersecurity challenges and highlighting the importance of digital protection as the first line of defence for modern infrastructure.

In addition, the “Fire Hub” platform will showcase the latest vehicles, technologies and equipment in fire protection, with participation from international companies, civil defence authorities and emergency response entities.

Al Raisi expressed confidence that ISNR 2026 would further strengthen Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as trusted global partners in developing national security systems and mitigating risks.