Special Olympics UAE launches inclusive health activations at UAE Games 2026

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has announced a comprehensive athlete health programme to be delivered as part of the second edition of the UAE Games 2026, taking place from 6th to 10th June 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The Games will bring together athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities from across the UAE, with the aim of supporting athlete health and advancing their overall well-being and quality of life.

The 2026 edition is expected to welcome more than 1,000 athletes competing across a diverse sports programme that builds on the success of the inaugural Games, further promoting inclusion and competitive opportunities for athletes.

Alongside the competitions, the Healthy Athletes programme will be delivered in collaboration with a number of healthcare partners. The initiative will engage 29 Clinical Directors across various disciplines, including seven for Fit Feet, nine for Special Smiles, seven for Opening Eyes, and six for Health Promotion.

In addition, 127 clinical volunteers and 280 supporting volunteers will contribute to the programme over three days.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said, “The 2026 UAE Games mark an important milestone in the continued development of the sports movement for People of Determination in the UAE and reinforce our commitment to holistic inclusion, not only in sports, but also in health.

"Through the Healthy Athletes programme, we are committed to delivering specialised screenings that address key health challenges faced by our athletes, including vision care, oral health, foot health, and healthy lifestyle promotion.”