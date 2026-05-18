Sharjah Ruler chairs SCHESR’s Executive Committee meeting

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR), chaired on Monday morning the meeting of the Council’s Permanent Executive Committee at its headquarters in University City.

The meeting discussed enhancing academic performance in educational institutions and ways to develop them, as well as strengthening cooperation between Sharjah universities and international universities.

The discussions focused on improving the quality of education and scientific research, supporting the exchange of academic expertise, developing educational programmes, and keeping pace with international best practices.

The Council approved development-oriented directives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate’s emerging universities in attracting distinguished academic and research talents locally and internationally, while building a sustainable academic environment that fosters innovation and scientific output. This supports the stability of teaching staff and advances the quality and outcomes of higher education.

The Council directed the enhancement of integrating modern educational technologies and advanced digital solutions into the academic process, contributing to the development of students’ learning experience, providing a more flexible educational environment, and supporting self-directed and continuous learning.

The move also aims to improve academic achievement and enable students to benefit from digital educational tools in accordance with international best practices.

The Council also covered plans to introduce more specialised programmes in the emirate’s universities to meet the needs of the future labour market, enhance academic diversity, and provide specialised fields that support various sectors.

In addition, the meeting reviewed academic partnerships and cooperation between Sharjah and international universities to strengthen the exchange of expertise and knowledge among educational institutions and support the quality of education and scientific research according to the highest global standards.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Education Academy; Dr Aisha Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah; and Dr Mohammed Yousef Baniyas, Advisor for Higher Education Affairs at the Sharjah Private Education Authority.