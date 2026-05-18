Hamdan bin Mohammed names CEO of Institutional Leadership and Excellence at General Command of Dubai Civil Defence

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (21) of 2026 appointing Afaf Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Muhairi as CEO of the General Department of Institutional Leadership and Excellence at the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.