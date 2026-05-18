Emirates breaks ground on $5.1 billion ultra-modern engineering facility at Dubai South

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates has broken ground on its new US$ 5.1 billion engineering complex at Dubai South, slated to become the world’s most modern and advanced maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) facility, cementing Emirates' and Dubai's leadership in global aviation capability and infrastructure.

Emirates’ new engineering facility is being delivered by China Railway Construction Corporation, a leading construction and infrastructure development company, with Artelia being appointed the project consultants.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group; Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline; Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; and Dai Hegen, Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, "The new facility strengthens Emirates Engineering’s vertical integration strategy by bringing more skills, infrastructure, parts production, and specialist capabilities under one roof, while positioning the airline to serve as a strategic engineering partner for the future requirements of the regional and global aviation industry.

"This latest investment also aligns directly with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global economic hub and centre of aviation excellence, and lays the foundations for the next chapter of growth for Dubai, the UAE and the wider MRO industry."

Al Zaffin stated, “The groundbreaking of this world-class facility marks another milestone in advancing the aviation infrastructure surrounding Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the largest once completed."

He added that this project will play a key role in enhancing Dubai’s capabilities to cater to the growing demand for advanced aviation services and maintenance solutions, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global benchmark for aviation excellence, innovation, and long-term industry growth.

Hegen said,“As an important milestone reflecting the good-neighbourly friendship and practical cooperation between China and the UAE, this project fully aligns with the consensus reached by the two heads of state and Dubai’s economic development vision, and demonstrates Emirates’ high recognition of CRCC’s comprehensive strength and brand reputation.

"As the main contractor, we will uphold our core values, mobilise premium resources and assemble a professional team to deliver high-standard construction, efficient progress and quality results, striving to build a model project for China-UAE cooperation and contribute our full strength to deepening bilateral economic and trade ties and building a China-UAE community with a shared future.”

Emirates’ new engineering facility at Dubai South will span a staggering 1.1 million square metres, making it one of the largest buildings in the world by volume and the largest steel structure in the GCC.

The facility will also feature the world’s only hangar complex with the ability to simultaneously service 28 wide-body aircraft and two painting hangars. Other notable features of the mega-facility include the largest free-span hangar in the world at a width of 285 metres, the largest dedicated landing gear workshop in the world, a 77,000 sq. metres of dedicated workshop space for repairs and maintenance, a 380,000 sq. metres of storage and logistics capacity; and two state of the art paint hangars to service Emirates’ fleet of wide-body aircraft with extended capacity to also handle narrow body aircraft.

The technical facilities will be supported by a new dedicated administrative building for Emirates Engineering, providing 50,000 sq. metres of office space and 15,000 sq. metres of training facilities as well as a gateway facility that will control airside access.

Emirates’ new engineering complex at Dubai South is also expected to set new benchmarks for sustainability with all project facilities targeting a LEED Platinum rating and with solar panels installed on the roofs across the complex among other initiatives.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the middle of 2030, and the hangar complex will initially start servicing aircraft requiring heavy maintenance and spillover projects from the Emirates Engineering Centre at Dubai International Airport (DXB).