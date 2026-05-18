Dubai Taxi launches Bolt services in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), and its strategic partner Bolt, on Monday announced the entry of Bolt’s ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in the partnership’s expansion across the UAE.

The expansion builds on strong e-hailing momentum across the DTC–Bolt strategic partnership.

In 2025, DTC reported a 24 percent year-on-year increase in e-hailing activity across its taxi and limousine segments, supported by continued fleet expansion and growing customer adoption of digital booking channels.

Bolt will initially launch limousine services where customers in Abu Dhabi will be able to access ride-hailing services backed by a huge network of fleet owners, drivers, and vehicles. This will be followed by taxi services in the weeks to follow.

Vasilis Hadjiaslanis, General Manager of Bolt UAE, said, “Abu Dhabi is a natural next step for Bolt in the UAE. We have seen exceptional demand for reliable, app-based mobility, and this milestone gives residents and visitors in the capital access to a service that is fast, convenient, and built around their needs.”

That momentum carried into Q1 2026, with e-hailing activity rising a further 9 percent year-on-year.

The expansion also relies on the partnership’s growth in Dubai, where Q1 2026 saw the integration of 1,823 National Taxi vehicles into the Bolt platform.