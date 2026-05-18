Saeed Al Hajeri meets MP, UK Minister of State for Security to discuss strengthening partnership to tackle illicit financial flows

LONDON, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in a high-level meeting with the United Kingdom in London to strengthen cooperation under the UAE-UK Partnership to Tackle Illicit Financial Flows.

Held at the headquarters of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the meeting addressed several priority areas of bilateral cooperation, including financial security, anti-money laundering, judicial cooperation, and emerging risks affecting the global financial system.

The UAE delegation was led by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, while the UK delegation was led by The Honourable Dan Jarvis MP, Minister of State for Security. The meeting reflected the depth of the UAE-UK partnership and the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation against illicit financial activity.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the progress made under the partnership’s three core pillars: policy coordination, operational cooperation, and judicial collaboration. Discussions focused on ways to enhance information-sharing, support mutual legal assistance, and address emerging financial crime risks.

The meeting concluded with Al Hajeri reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to building a strong, practical, and results-driven partnership with the United Kingdom.

He emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in combating illicit financial activities, strengthening financial integrity, and deepening judicial cooperation between the two countries.