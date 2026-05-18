CFI launches 40 local stocks listed on DFM

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- CFI Financial Group has launched more than 40 local stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The integration enhances market accessibility by connecting investors directly to leading UAE-listed companies across sectors such as real estate, banking, logistics, telecom, and utilities.

“This is more than just a product launch, it's a signature moment for investors in the UAE,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “Through CFI, we are delivering on our promise of accessibility, transparency, and market innovation. We want every client to experience the power of investing in the region’s future, directly through the DFM.”

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer at DFM, said, “The integration of DFM-listed equities onto CFI’s platform marks a meaningful step in expanding access to Dubai’s capital markets through regulated channels. Expanding connectivity across licensed platforms contributes to greater market participation and aligns with DFM’s continuous efforts to enhance accessibility, liquidity, and the overall investor experience.”