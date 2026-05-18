AD Ports Group consolidates its global logistics platform with acquisition of MBS Logistics

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire MBS Logistics, a Germany-based global integrated logistics services provider, for an Enterprise Value of AED 300 million (EUR 70 million).

The acquisition entails 100% ownership of MBS Logistics’ core business, excluding the company’s joint ventures, and represents another significant step in the Group’s strategy to enhance operational scale, manage larger volumes, and expand its global footprint.

MBS Logistics reported revenues of AED 870 million (EUR 205 million) in 2025 with industry margins, reflecting a diversified and asset-light business model, with core freight forwarding operations in Germany and Central Europe, and an established network across China, Vietnam and the USA.

The move builds on strong foundations and a global network established by Noatum Logistics, the Group’s logistics arm. Under the leadership of Jochen Thewes, the recently appointed CEO of its Logistics Cluster, the Group is pursuing an expansion strategy that combines organic growth with targeted, value accretive acquisitions.

The addition of MBS Logistics provides an important entry point into the vital Central European market through its well‑established network across key German multimodal logistics hubs, while broadening the Group’s trade lane offering. The combination increases network density and unlocks meaningful revenue and cost synergies through cross‑selling opportunities, greater procurement scale, and improved cost efficiency by managing shipments within the combined network.

Jochen Thewes, CEO of the Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “Bringing MBS Logistics into our ecosystem is the right move at the right time, especially as markets seek greater connectivity and resilience in an evolving global trade and logistics landscape. It provides us with an established operating platform with deep expertise and immediate access to key Central European and global logistics corridors.

As the world’s third‑largest trading economy, Germany offers a strong domestic base and plays a central role in trade with the world’s leading economies. Linking it to our wider network will help us capture greater volumes, drive more competitive rates, and deliver the reliability our clients expect. Ultimately, the combined strengths of both organisations will allow us to raise our game and compete more effectively for major global accounts.”

With close to forty years of industry experience, MBS Logistics adds to the Group a network of 26 offices worldwide and a global team of over 450 professionals. The addition greatly supplements Noatum Logistics’ network of over 80 own offices located across 26 countries, supported by a team of over 4,250 industry specialists. MBS Logistics’ core freight forwarding services span air, ocean, road and rail transport, complemented by contract logistics, project cargo, customs and compliance, and time-critical multimodal solutions.

The company serves a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, apparel & footwear, retail & consumer goods, home furniture, e‑commerce, engineering, technology, FMCG, healthcare and several other key sectors. While aerospace represents a new segment for the Group, MBS Logistics’ exposure to the automotive sector across Central Europe enhances the Group’s logistics offering in an industry regarded as a key business driver.

Its core freight‑forwarding operations are anchored in Germany, giving the Group immediate access to major European logistics hubs. The country’s position as a key European and global logistics gateway provides a strong platform for further expansion across continental Europe, including the Nordics, BENELUX, Switzerland and Eastern Europe.

In addition, MBS Logistics’ presence across China and Vietnam further enhances the Group’s ability to manage greater cargo volumes on Europe-Asia and Trans-Pacific routes. It also operates offices on the USA’s eastern seaboard, furthering connectivity along Trans-Atlantic trade lanes.