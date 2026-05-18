Dubai Police's 'Front Line Heroes' Meeting sets Guinness World Record

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has set a first-of-its-kind Guinness World Record for the "largest attendance for a virtual meeting worldwide”. The meeting, titled "Front Line Heroes”, was attended by 9,348 employees of the Dubai Police.

Dubai Police secured the record after surpassing the number previously set by the Guinness World Records team, which required 5,000 attendees for a virtual meeting to qualify for accreditation in the record book.

Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commandant for Administration Affairs, received the Guinness certificate from Kenzi Al Defrawy, a Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator, at the Dubai Police General HQ. The event was attended by Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources; Colonel Abdullah Mohammed Hassan, Director of the Employee Relations Department at the General Department of Human Resources; and a number of employees from the General Department of Human Resources and the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, who oversaw the coordination and organisation of this large-scale virtual meeting.

Maj. Gen. Saleh Abdullah Murad commended the efforts of the team that achieved this record-breaking milestone, which was registered for the first time in the · the Guinness World Records' history. He noted that the virtual meeting was held as per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to express gratitude to all employees across various sectors for their exceptional and distinguished role in serving the nation and enhancing safety and security during the current crisis.

Furthermore, he indicated that the virtual meeting with employees was also organised to coincide with the "Proud of the UAE" campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at cementing national identity and strengthening the spirit of belonging and pride in the nation's achievements.

Maj. Gen. Saleh Abdullah Murad explained that the meeting succeeded in bringing together the largest number of employees at one time and featured key addresses by senior officers and officials at Dubai Police. These addresses reviewed the efforts of field teams and the results achieved across various police sectors, and informed employees of the fruits of their efforts as well as the commendations they received from the highest levels.

Meanwhile, Al Defrawy stated that the Guinness World Records team had set a minimum of 5,000 attendees for a new world record for a virtual meeting, following studies and comparisons. Dubai Police was required to surpass this figure to register the record in its name.

She noted that through this meeting, which brought together 9,348 employees, Dubai Police succeeded in exceeding the minimum significantly and met all the conditions and criteria established by the organisation, leading to the accreditation and registration of the world record in its name.

Al Defrawy congratulated Dubai Police on this achievement and on the one-team spirit that made it possible to gather this large number of employees in a single live virtual meeting.