FNC Speaker to visit European Parliament tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead the Council’s delegation on an official visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, French Republic, from May 19 to 22.

The visit comes within the framework of strengthening the strategic partnership and parliamentary cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union member states, as well as consolidating dialogue and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.

The visit represents a continuation of the growing parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the European Parliament, reflecting both sides’ commitment to enhancing channels of communication and institutional cooperation in a manner that serves shared interests.

The visit gains particular significance in light of the growing momentum in UAE-European relations across various levels, especially following the official visit by Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, to the United Arab Emirates. The visit included a special session held at the headquarters of the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi — an unprecedented parliamentary event that reflects the UAE’s standing as a trusted strategic partner of the European Union and its pivotal role in supporting international dialogue and cooperation, as well as promoting security, stability, and sustainable development at both the regional and international levels.