ADGM strengthens position as MEASA’s leading international financial centre with 57% growth in AUM in Q1

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has reported a strong start to 2026, underscored by continued expansion across its financial ecosystem and sustained global investor confidence.

Surpassing a major milestone, with total active licences exceeding 13,353, of which 961 were in the first quarter of 2026 alone, ADGM has reinforced its position as the MEASA region’s largest financial centre by this metric. March 2026 also recorded a 5.2% increase in new active licences compared to March 2025, further demonstrating sustained demand and continued business confidence in ADGM.

The financial centre has also recorded an increase of 57% in Assets Under Management (AUM), reflecting solid business momentum and growing demand from global and regional asset management firms.

This record performance reflects ADGM’s long-term strategic vision to position ADGM among the world’s top five financial centres.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “ADGM’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the scale, pace, and growing global relevance of Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem. Surpassing 13,000 active licences and recording 57% growth in assets under management marks another major milestone in ADGM’s growth trajectory and reinforces its position among the world’s fastest-growing international financial centres.

Investor confidence in Abu Dhabi remains strong. Capital continues to flow, global firms continue to expand, and talent continues to relocate to Abu Dhabi. During the recent period of regional uncertainty, ADGM continued to grow, reflecting sustained demand and long-term confidence in Abu Dhabi’s institutional environment.

He added, “This continued momentum reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a stable, trusted, and globally connected destination for investment underpinned by world-class infrastructure, a robust and forward-looking regulatory framework, and deepening access to international talent and expertise.”

He also noted, “In today’s global economy, competitiveness is increasingly defined by institutional strength, regulatory credibility, and the ability to provide long-term certainty for capital. ADGM continues to build a globally connected financial centre designed for this new era, combining openness, innovation, and strong governance, while further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the Capital of Capital.”

ADGM’s asset management sector continued its strong upward trajectory in Q1 2026, underpinned by the entry of leading global investment firms and sustained capital inflows into the ecosystem.

In addition to the robust 57% growth in AUM, the number of asset and fund managers increased to 179, up 24% from 144 in Q1 2025. The total number of funds managed out of ADGM also reached 263, marking a 43% increase from 184 in the same period last year. This growth underscores the depth and diversity of ADGM’s funds ecosystem, spanning private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and sustainable finance strategies.

Collectively, asset managers announcing their establishment in ADGM in 2026 represent over USD 4.4 trillion in global assets under management, reinforcing the centre’s growing prominence as a hub for institutional capital and contributing to the overall growth in AUM in Q1 2026.

This momentum reflects ADGM’s continued appeal to global asset managers, underpinned by its progressive regulatory framework, access to capital, and strategic positioning as the region's leading asset management hub.

ADGM’s broader business ecosystem continued to expand, with total active licences reaching 13,353, including 961 new licences issued during Q1 2026. This represents a net increase of 2,783 licences since Q1 2025, demonstrating sustained business confidence and strong demand across sectors.

The number of operational entities has also increased significantly to 3,741, reflecting a 34.52% increase from 2,781 in Q1 2025.

This growth is backed by ADGM’s multiple initiatives related to the real estate sector. The most recent being the introduction of the Broker Classification Framework to raise real estate standards and a new suite of real estate services to enhance the accessibility and flexibility within the sector by the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM.

ADGM also announced the opening of its new Service Centre at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in February 2026, strengthening direct engagement with businesses and residents across Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

ADGM recorded sustained growth in its financial services sector, with the number of financial services entities rising to 365, reflecting a 30% increase compared to 281 in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) issued a total of 22 In-Principle Approvals (IPAs) in Q1 2026. Additionally, 29 new Financial Services Permissions (FSPs) were secured by entities for the same period, representing a 45% increase compared to Q1 2025.

The latest 2026 stats showcase a series of high-profile announcements from global and regional asset managers and financial institutions establishing a presence in ADGM. These include firms with trillion-dollar and billion-dollar AUMs such as Capital Group, Man Group, Barings, Bain Capital, Hillhouse Investment, Muzinich & Co., Madison Realty Capital and Grow Investment Group. In parallel, firms such as Rokos Capital Management, Polygreen Holdings and Hashed have also announced their establishment in ADGM, further diversifying the centre’s asset management landscape across hedge funds, alternative investments, and digital assets.

This growth highlights the strength of ADGM’s progressive regulatory framework as well as its distinction as the only financial centre in the region to directly apply English Common Law, reinforcing its ability to attract a diverse range of global financial institutions.

ADGM’s workforce continued to grow significantly, reaching 47,047, marking a 44% increase in Q1 2026. This growth contributes to Abu Dhabi’s broader human capital development and reinforces ADGM’s role as a leading talent hub, supporting the development of a dynamic and globally competitive financial ecosystem.

In the same period, ADGM Academy (ADGMA) successfully created 441 job placement opportunities for UAE Nationals across nine specialised tracks. These efforts were supported by 9 internationally recognised upskilling and reskilling certifications.

The National programmes offered by ADGMA are government-mandated and monitored; it is measured on expansion scope and offerings of new programmes such as the Anti Money Laundering programme and the AL Ain MZN hub.