UAE mobilising international support for hosting ICOH 2033

BANGkok,18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Emirates Association for Occupational and Community Health, is strongly participating in the joint conference of the 34th Congress of the Medical, Health and Professional Association (OHSWA) and the 53rd International Conference of the MEDICHEM Organisation, currently held in the Thai capital Bangkok from 18 to 20 May, amid a wide international presence that includes a group of the most prominent scientists, experts and executives of the World Occupational Health Organisation.

Professor Dr. Nahyan Helal, President of the Emirates Society for Occupational and Community Health and Member of the International Occupational Health Committee (ICOH), is leading a high-level diplomatic and scientific movement aimed at mobilizing international support for the UAE's candidacy to host the 2033 World Congress on Occupational Health (ICOH 2033) in the capital Abu Dhabi, specifically at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

Within the framework of the Association's new strategic plans and projects, Professor Dr. Nahyan Helal from the heart of the Thai capital Bangkok announced the association's launch of an unprecedented exceptional event; where it will organise the "First International Conference on Occupational Health and Integration of People of Determination", which is scheduled to be held in the capital Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 13 to 15 October 2026.

This pilot conference aims to formulate innovative policies and provide integrated and safe work environments that ensure the integration of people of determination in various economic and industrial sectors according to the highest international occupational health and safety standards.

Prof. Helal held a series of intensive strategic meetings and meetings with members of the Board of Directors of the International Commission for Occupational Health (ICOH) to provide full support to the state hosting file. This movement, supported by personal and national efforts, seeks to highlight the exceptional readiness of the UAE to host this historic event.

This World Congress is the "Occurational Health Expo", which is held every three years, representing the largest global event in this sector since the organisation's founding in 1906. If the UAE wins the candidacy, it will be the first country in the Middle East to enjoy the privilege of hosting this ancient conference, which consolidates its position as a leading global center for the formulation of preventive health policies.

At the scientific and research level, Prof. Helal is participating in an innovative and distinctive research working paper that aroused the interest of the international community, entitled: "From blockchain technology to remote digital occupational health solutions. The paper reviewed a cutting-edge technical model to protect workers and ensure their safety in the “informal circular economy” by employing innovative technology and blockchain.

This Emirati innovation allows:

* Follow the path of hazardous chemicals with extreme accuracy and cross-borders to protect workers from their risks.

* Providing smart and remote healthcare solutions for workers in the recycling sector to ensure their immediate access to medical services.

* Provide an integrated digital occupational health model that integrates technological innovation with economic flexibility.

This global event is expected to attract an elite of specialists, scientists, international organizations, companies and industry representatives from around the world to promote occupational safety standards.