Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation launches ‘Dubai Archive’ to promote digital governance, preserve national memory

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation announced the launch of ‘Dubai Archive’, a national project aimed at establishing an advanced system for managing documents and knowledge assets. The strategic initiative supports Dubai’s vision to preserve its history and national heritage while strengthening its readiness for the future.

The pioneering project, launched during a press conference held at the Foundation’s headquarters in Al Jaddaf, seeks to support the sustainability of Dubai’s institutional memory, enhance government efficiency, and advance digital transformation and knowledge management.

‘Dubai Archive’ marks a significant step forward in the development of document management and archiving systems through the adoption of international best practices for preserving government, semi-government, and historical archives. The project also supports the efficient use of human and technical resources while advancing Dubai’s open data agenda to ensure the sustainability, accessibility, and effective management of information.

In a keynote address during the event, Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “’Dubai Archive’ represents a qualitative shift in document and knowledge management. The project goes beyond the traditional framework of archiving to establish an integrated system that strengthens Dubai’s institutional memory and supports knowledge sustainability.”

Al Murr added: “A document is not merely an administrative record, but a witness to a period, a reflection of decisions, and the outcome of accumulated experiences that together form a national memory.”

“’Dubai Archive’ embodies the emirate’s vision and philosophy in knowledge management. It transforms information into a strategic resource that supports decision-making, enhances government efficiency, and strengthens the ability to plan and anticipate the future through an advanced digital system defined by integration, flexibility, and unified policies across government and semi-government entities,” he said.

Al Murr emphasised that the project will help strengthen national identity by preserving Dubai’s history and its institutional and cultural heritage, while safeguarding national memory for future generations. He noted that it will also support the development of a sustainable knowledge infrastructure that ensures continued access to knowledge, enables its effective use, and documents Dubai’s achievements as a source of inspiration for the future.

During the press conference, the Foundation signed five cooperation agreements with government entities as part of the project’s pilot phase. The agreements were signed with Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai Government Human Resources Department, alongside the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The agreements aim to strengthen institutional integration and unify efforts in archiving and government document management.

The Foundation also signed a cooperation agreement with ONE ECM, the technical partner for Dubai Archive, to develop and operate an advanced document management and archiving system. The partnership will provide digital archiving and document processing solutions, support integration with government and semi-government systems, and enhance the efficiency of document preservation, management, and retrieval in line with the highest international standards.

‘Dubai Archive’ seeks to drive a fundamental transformation in the management of government and semi-government documents through the development of an integrated digital archiving infrastructure. The project reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global model in institutional knowledge management and the preservation of national memory.

The initiative will unify archiving policies and document management standards while developing a specialised government reference framework based on international best practices. This will help enhance government efficiency, strengthen governance and transparency, and transform documents and information into a strategic resource that supports decision-making and future planning.

‘Dubai Archive’ also reflects Dubai’s vision for a connected digital government powered by data and knowledge to shape policies and services. The project is built on an advanced smart system for document and archive management supported by artificial intelligence technologies, enabling efficient document preservation and retrieval, strengthening information security, and protecting records from damage or loss. It will also support institutional integration among government and semi-government entities across the emirate.

The project serves as an advanced national platform for preserving Dubai’s administrative, developmental, and cultural history, safeguarding its institutional legacy for future generations, and reflecting the scale of transformation and achievements witnessed across the emirate over the past decades. It will also provide reliable knowledge resources that support academic research and specialised studies, while enabling institutions and decision-makers to benefit from historical and documentary data in shaping future plans and public policies.

During the event, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation also honoured the teams and individuals who contributed to the project’s pilot phase in recognition of their efforts in establishing its core pillars and supporting the successful launch and development of the initiative.