Menassah reinforces global presence of Emirati books at Rabat and Doha Book Fairs

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Through hundreds of distinguished titles that reflect the richness of the local cultural experience, Menassah Distribution Company brings the Emirati narrative to the platforms of the Doha International Book Fair, taking place from May 14 to 23.

After concluding its participation in the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair 2026, the company continues its mission to support Emirati and Arab publishers and enable them to achieve global reach through their publications.

From April 30 to May 10, 2026, at the Rabat International Book Fair, Menassah Distribution Company provided a comprehensive knowledge hub showcasing the diversity and richness of Emirati cultural production to a wide audience of readers and publishers. The platform presented a rich collection of the latest Emirati publications, comprising 3,820 books across 754 titles, in collaboration with 101 local publishers.

The Emirati book journey continues at the Doha International Book Fair from May 14 to 23, where the company celebrates Emirati creative voices represented by 94 local publishing houses. These 760 new titles, totaling 4,507 books, represent a renewed Emirati presence on the regional and international publishing map.

These participations come as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support Emirati publishers and connect them with international markets by providing modern distribution channels that enhance the global reach of Arabic content while keeping pace with developments in the publishing industry.

In this context, Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, affirmed that participation in both the Doha and Rabat Book Fairs reflects the company’s commitment to cementing the global presence of Emirati books. He also added that Menassah is focused on elevating the position of Arabic content as a driver of cultural dialogue and a key contributor to building a sustainable knowledge economy rooted in creativity and innovation.

This continued cultural momentum underscores Menassah Distribution Company’s commitment to developing a more efficient and flexible distribution ecosystem that contributes to expanding the reach of Arabic content and reinforcing its position within the global cultural landscape.