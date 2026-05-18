UAE participates in 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva

GENEVA, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA79), convened by the World Health Organisation in Geneva from 18–23 May 2026.

As the highest decision-making body in global health governance, the World Health Assembly brings together health ministers, government officials, international organizations, and global health leaders to advance international cooperation, address major public health priorities, and shape the future direction of global health policy.

The UAE’s participation reflects the country’s continued commitment to strengthening resilient and future-ready healthcare systems through prevention, innovation, preparedness, and international collaboration.

During WHA79, the UAE delegation will participate in plenary sessions, bilateral meetings, technical discussions, and side events covering a range of priority areas including preventive healthcare, healthier food systems, digital health, artificial intelligence, health innovation, organ donation and transplantation, healthy ageing, and health emergency preparedness.

The UAE will also participate in discussions related to universal health coverage, pandemic preparedness, health system resilience, climate change and health, and the future of AI-enabled healthcare systems.

Dr. Maha Barakat, Head of the UAE Delegation participating in WHA79, said: “Global health challenges today require resilient healthcare systems, stronger international collaboration, and future-focused approaches that prioritize prevention, preparedness, and innovation. The UAE remains committed to supporting collective global efforts to build more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready healthcare systems capable of responding to evolving global health challenges.”

She added: “The UAE continues to advance innovation-driven healthcare solutions across digital health, artificial intelligence, genomics, preventive healthcare, and healthy longevity, while strengthening international partnerships that support global health progress and shared responsibility.”

As part of its participation at WHA79, the UAE delegation will highlight several national health priorities and initiatives, including preventive healthcare, healthier food systems, digital health transformation, healthy ageing, organ donation and transplantation, and health workforce development.

The UAE delegation will also participate in a series of bilateral meetings with ministers, international organizations, and global health partners to strengthen collaboration, exchange expertise, and explore opportunities for partnership across priority healthcare sectors.

In addition, the UAE will organize a side event entitled “From Awareness to Action: Advancing Global Best Practices in Organ Donation and Transplantation,” highlighting international best practices and showcasing the UAE’s Hayat programme as a national model supporting ethical, equitable, and sustainable transplantation systems.

The UAE will also participate in the official WHO Public Health Prizes and Awards Ceremony, during which the UAE Health Foundation Prize will be presented to Dr. Worawit Tontiwattanasap of Thailand in recognition of his outstanding contributions to health development.

The UAE’s participation at WHA79 underscores the country’s growing role as an active contributor to global health dialogue and its commitment to advancing integrated healthcare systems that prioritize resilience, innovation, prevention, sustainability, and international cooperation, thereby contributing to the achievement of the goals of the “We the UAE 2031”.