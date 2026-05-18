Over 11 million users on official UAE Government platform

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In a move that reflects the accelerating transition toward an integrated government model, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that the new version of the UAE Government’s official platform (U.ae) achieved a significant milestone, attracting more than 11 million users over the past 12 months.

These results demonstrate the success of the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision in delivering a proactive and agile government model that serves as a unified gateway, ensuring seamless and direct access to services provided by various government entities.

Data also revealed that the platform recorded more than 18 million visits, averaging 1.5 million visits per month, highlighting the growing trust in the platform as a reliable and integrated starting point connecting users with all government institutions across the country.

In this regard, Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, stated: “This exceptional engagement with the UAE Government’s official platform reflects our wise leadership’s vision of making the UAE Government the fastest, most agile, and most responsive to the aspirations of society. We measure our success not only by the number of visits, but by the impact we create in people’s lives.

This platform is a practical embodiment of our efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, as we designed it to be the primary destination that places UAE Government services at users’ fingertips anytime and anywhere, while further enhancing the country’s global competitiveness.”

Information related to visa and residency services ranked among the platform’s most accessed content, accounting for more than 20% of total views. The high demand for access to golden visa and tourist visa pathways reflects the UAE’s attractiveness as a global hub for talent and entrepreneurs, further strengthening the country’s competitive and open environment.

To ensure inclusive access, the platform’s development was based on a design thinking methodology that places people at the center of innovation. The user experience was designed in full alignment with approved digital accessibility policies.

This proactive approach ensures seamless access to information and service pathways for all members of society, especially People of Determination, in accordance with the highest international standards that position technology as a tool for empowerment and improved digital quality of life.

In line with the growing shift toward mobile digital lifestyles and flexible work models, smartphones emerged as the primary means of accessing the platform, accounting for more than 60% of total usage. This reflects the flexibility of government solutions and the ease of accessing various government entities anytime and anywhere, supporting government efficiency while delivering an advanced and seamless customer experience.

These efforts come as part of the UAE’s comprehensive digital transformation strategy to reinforce its position as a leading global model. TDRA continues to enhance the platform through data analysis and continuous improvement to ensure the sustainability of the UAE Government’s leadership in delivering proactive, high-quality digital experiences.