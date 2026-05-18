Silal Group’s Innovation Oasis celebrates first graduates of 'Future Innovators Programme'

ALAIN, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Silal Group, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology group, celebrated the graduation of the inaugural Cohort of the “Future Innovators Programme”. The programme is organised annually by the Advanced AgriTech Academy under Innovation Oasis, Silal Group’s research and development hub in Al Ain dedicated to advancing agricultural technology and innovation.

The programme is a specialised national initiative aimed at empowering emerging Emirati agricultural innovators through practical experience, advanced scientific knowledge, and real-world applications. It is delivered in collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), United Arab Emirates University, and Mawaheb, reflecting an integrated model of collaboration between academic and research institutions to develop specialized future talent across the agriculture and food sectors.

The graduation ceremony brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, academic representatives, experts, and strategic partners to celebrate the achievements of the inaugural 2025–2026 cohort. Participants who successfully completed the program were offered employment opportunities within Silal Group, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to developing and retaining future-ready Emirati talent.

Dr. Shamal, CEO of Innovation Oasis, said: “This program provides participating students with real-world experiences that strengthen the skills required to address challenges across various agricultural disciplines. Through direct training under the supervision of Innovation Oasis experts, laboratory work, field training, applied agricultural research, and advanced agritech innovations, the Future Innovators Program demonstrates our ongoing efforts to developing national capabilities.

We remain committed to designing practical educational experiences that bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application while empowering a new generation capable of leading the future of agricultural innovation in the UAE and the region.”

During the graduation ceremony, participants showcased a series of concepts developed throughout the Future Innovators Programme.

The projects included a Digital Lab Management Application focused on automating soil and water testing workflows to enhance data integrity and operational efficiency; “Agri Track”, an internal workflow centralization application designed to consolidate logistics and field data into a centralized platform to support operational coordination and decision making; and “Quinoa Product Development”, a concept focused on producing high-value locally sourced quinoa flour with strong nutritional value.

The Advanced AgriTech Academy was launched in 2025 alongside the inauguration of Innovation Oasis in Al Ain. It aims to strengthen the UAE’s agriculture capabilities and reinforce its long-term food security framework under the National Food Security Strategy 2051.