Rubu’ Qarn theatre participants engage in Digital Theatre Programme in China

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Members of the Rubu' Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts, part of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, are taking part in the international phase of the Digital Theatre Programme in China, scheduled from 18 to 31 May 2026.

The programme includes participants from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth, and Sharjah Capability Development, all under the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators.

The initiative aims to enhance participants’ skills in contemporary performing arts through specialised training in collaboration with the Yinchuan Theatre Design Authority. It focuses on integrating digital technologies, artificial intelligence, programming, lighting systems, and other modern tools into theatre design and production.

The China phase will include training workshops and academic visits to specialist institutions in digital theatre and performance technology. Participants will be introduced to global best practices and advanced tools used in interactive theatre production, as well as innovative models that combine technology with stage performance.

The programme reflects the foundation’s commitment to supporting future creative pathways by providing advanced learning environments. It aims to prepare skilled artistic and technical talent capable of keeping pace with global developments in the cultural and creative industries, while strengthening Emirati presence in digital theatre and modern performing arts.