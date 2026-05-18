SEDD issues, renews 6,440 licences in April

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) announced that the emirate’s economy maintained its strong performance in April 2026, with 6,440 economic licences issued and renewed, marking a 3% increase compared with the same period last year.

The department reported that the number of renewed licences reached 5,843, with 597 new licences issued in April, reflecting continued economic activity and investor confidence in Sharjah’s business environment.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, said the figures confirm sustained investment momentum and economic growth in the emirate.

He noted that Sharjah’s economy demonstrated exceptional resilience and strong growth potential despite regional geopolitical tensions and surrounding challenges.

Al Mahmoud explained that Sharjah’s economic strategy, aligned with the leadership’s directives, continues to strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness and support rising growth rates.

He added that ongoing improvements in services, transaction efficiency and infrastructure development have enhanced Sharjah’s appeal to local and foreign investment.

According to the department’s report, commercial licences were the most common among newly issued licences in April, with 310, followed by professional licences with 170, industrial licences with 43, while “Eitimad” and e-commerce licences recorded 37 licences.

For renewed licences, commercial licences ranked first with 3,730 licences, followed by professional licences with 1,712 and industrial licences with 309.

By geographic distribution, Sharjah City recorded 449 new licences in April, followed by the Central Region with 56 licences and the Eastern Region with 51.

The number of instant electronic licences issued was 41.

For renewed licences, Sharjah City registered 4,757 licences, while the Eastern Region recorded 564 and the Central Region 495.

The department also reported 17,019 commercial inspection transactions in April, a 3 per cent increase on April 2025.

Commercial protection complaints totalled 2,041 cases, including 1,539 consumer protection complaints, 108 commercial fraud complaints and 83 complaints related to service agents.

The department urged consumers to report illegal commercial practices and errors in commercial signage through its call centre, website and smart application.