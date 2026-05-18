Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority participates in FDIC International in US

WASHINGTON, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has participated in FDIC International, held in the US, reflecting its commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise with leading global entities specialised in civil defence and firefighting.

The conference is considered one of the world’s largest specialised events in the fields of firefighting, rescue, and emergency services, bringing together experts and civil defence leaders from around the world. It also serves as a key platform for enhancing international cooperation and exchanging expertise within this vital sector.

The authority participated in 74 advanced field training courses, in addition to attending 200 workshops and training lectures. This participation reflects its commitment to empowering specialised national talent, strengthening operational readiness, and keeping pace with the latest international practices in firefighting, rescue, and emergency management.

The authority also participated in a specialised seminar conducted through four sessions, focusing on enhancing operational response efficiency and improving fire incident management in mid- and high-rise buildings through the use of the latest fire prevention and firefighting technologies.

In parallel, the authority implemented a specialised training programme aimed at strengthening leadership capabilities in effective incident and emergency response, while exchanging best practices and expertise in the fields of rescue, firefighting, emergency medical services, and civil protection.

The authority reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to developing its operational ecosystem, expanding strategic partnerships, and enhancing institutional readiness in a manner that safeguards lives and property and reinforces public safety across the emirate.