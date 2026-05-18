University of Sharjah hosts 5th Model United Nations Conference to empower global youth diplomacy

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah has hosted the fifth edition of its Model United Nations conference (UOSMUN), a three-day gathering that brought together university students and young people with a shared interest in global affairs and diplomacy.

The event was organized by the College of Public Policy in collaboration with the United Nations Association of the Department of International Relations.

The conference opened in the presence of Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Shyamal Kataria, Acting Dean of the College of Public Policy, alongside a distinguished group of academics, experts, and practitioners in international relations and humanitarian work. A delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross in the United Arab Emirates, led by Valentina Bernasconi, also attended, lending further weight to the proceedings.

Held under the theme “Bridging Gaps and Building the Future: Collective Diplomacy for Global Resilience,” this year’s conference placed a strong emphasis on collaborative diplomacy, cross-cultural dialogue, and the meaningful engagement of youth in addressing contemporary global challenges. The aim was not only to simulate diplomacy but to cultivate it as a lived and shared practice among the next generation.

Participants took part in nine specialized committees that tackled a range of pressing global issues through interactive simulations mirroring the work of international organizations. These sessions offered hands-on experience in negotiation and diplomatic decision-making, while sharpening critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork skills.

Beyond formal debates, the conference featured a series of workshops and panel discussions with international speakers and experts in diplomacy and humanitarian affairs. Social and cultural events complemented the program, creating space for cultural exchange and fostering lasting connections among participants.

At its core, the conference seeks to nurture a generation of globally aware young leaders equipped to craft innovative solutions to complex international challenges. By providing an interactive academic platform that strengthens communication, leadership, and international engagement, the University of Sharjah continues to advance its commitment to empowering students and supporting high-impact youth initiatives aimed at building a more cooperative and sustainable future.