Humaid bin Ammar chairs first coordinating meeting of Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme

AJMAN, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council of Ajman and Head of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, chaired the programme’s first coordination meeting following the announcement by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, of the programme’s launch during the Council’s latest session.

The programme constitutes a unified government framework for employing artificial intelligence technologies in the service of society, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, “Ajman for People,” and in support of Ajman Government’s direction toward accelerating smart government transformation and enhancing the readiness of government entities to deal with future technologies.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi reviewed the programme’s general framework and operational methodology, which aim to adopt artificial intelligence in developing government services, improving quality of life, and enhancing institutional performance efficiency.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi affirmed that the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme aligns with the rapid national momentum witnessed by the UAE in this field and reflects Ajman Government’s commitment to building a more prepared and flexible government model capable of keeping pace with future changes.

He noted that the programme is based on the principle of “People First,” considering artificial intelligence as a tool to improve the quality of decision-making and services, rather than a substitute for humans, within a clear governance framework that preserves trust, accountability, and data protection.

The meeting also reviewed the programme’s implementation tracks, which focus on employing artificial intelligence to address real challenges and improve services provided to citizens and residents through measurable initiatives that ensure the integration of government efforts and the unification of priorities and standards among entities.

The Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme aims to launch 100 AI initiatives covering the eight pillars of Ajman Vision 2030, thereby enhancing the readiness of the government of the future, improving quality of life, and supporting the emirate’s competitiveness and the sustainable development of its services.