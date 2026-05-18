Abu Dhabi Sports Council wins 7 gold awards at Middle East Sports Industry Awards 2026

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council achieved a new milestone, adding to its ongoing record of success, after winning 7 gold awards at the Middle East Sports Industry Awards “SPIA 2026”, one of the region’s leading awards dedicated to the sports sector, recognising the most influential and distinguished sports institutions, initiatives, and leaders.

The gold awards included, firstly, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council winning the Gold Award in the Sports Organisation of the Year 2025 category. Secondly, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, received the Gold Award in recognition of his sports contributions, achievements, and leadership role in supporting and developing the sports sector.

Thirdly, the Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship 2025 won in the category of Best Corporate Wellness through Sport. Fourthly, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025 won in the category of Best Fan Engagement in Sport. Fifthly, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2025 won in the category of Ccommunity Sport Participation Initiative Of the Year.

Sixthly, the “Active Hub” programme won in the category of Best Sports Education and Training Programme of the Year. Finally, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sailing Championship 2025 won in the category of Best Use of Technology.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that this achievement is the result of the significant support enjoyed by the sports sector from the wise leadership, as well as the ambitious vision that has contributed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports destination attracting major international sporting events and initiatives.

Al Awani said: “We are proud to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect the scale of cooperation among various work teams and strategic partners, and also confirm the success of our plans aimed at developing the sports sector and enhancing its societal and developmental role.”

He added: “These awards represent a motivation to continue innovating and delivering high-quality sports initiatives and programmes that contribute to enhancing quality of life and encouraging community members to engage in physical activity, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a healthier and more active society.”

Al Awani noted that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues its efforts to attract and organize major global sporting events, alongside developing community initiatives and sustainable sports programmes that create a broad positive impact across different segments of society.

This achievement reflects the leading position Abu Dhabi has attained on the global sports map through hosting and organizing major sporting events, launching innovative community initiatives, and promoting sustainability, innovation, and institutional excellence within the sports sector.

The Middle East Sports Industry Awards are considered among the most prominent sports awards in the region, annually honoring institutions, individuals, and initiatives that have made an exceptional impact in developing the sports sector and advancing innovation and excellence within it.

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