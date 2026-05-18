Ski Dubai announces winners of 7th DXB Snow Run

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ski Dubai announced the winners of the seventh edition of DXB Snow Run, which took place on Sunday, 17 May. The unique event, held by Dubai Sports Council, saw 1,000 athletes aged 13-70 from 79 nationalities, including 327 Emiratis, running either 3km or 5km on the slopes of the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort.

Under the theme of “Growing in Unity” in the UAE Year of Family, the 7th unique -4⁰C running experience brought together families, friends, and communities together and received an overwhelming response from the sport-loving community.

DXB SNOW RUN FINAL RESULTS

5km Race

Winners – Women’s Category

1st: Pia Hansske (00:24:41)

2nd: Paola Garcia (00:27:44)

3rd: Gabriela Fatu (00:27:48)

Winners – Men’s Category

1st: Egor Mishutin (00:20:32)

2nd: Yon Moreno (00:20:46)

3rd: Vegard Hansske (00:21:40)

3km Race

Winners – Women’s Category

1st: Sophie Geddes (00:18:25)

2nd: Liset Burguera (00:20:21)

3rd: Olga Belokrylova (00:20:22)

Winners – Men’s Category

1st: Mohammed Al Hassani (00:13:38)

2nd: Yeison Londono Franco (00:15:25)

3rd: Omar Al Mehairi (00:16:03)

Team Race

Winners

1st: Team Dubai Police (00:16:37)

2nd: C4 MOE (00:28:33)

3rd: The Five (00:29:53)