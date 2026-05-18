Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on legal frameworks governing content creation, digital advertising

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing ‘Media Workshops’ series, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a specialised session examining the legal and regulatory frameworks governing digital content creation and advertising across social media platforms.

Titled ‘Before the Trend: Laws Every Content Creator Should Know’, the workshop featured lawyer and content creator Omar Al Heloo and brought together media professionals, content creators, and participants interested in the evolving digital media landscape.

The session forms part of DPC’s efforts to strengthen professional and legal awareness within the media sector, while supporting media professionals and content creators in navigating the rapidly evolving regulatory environment surrounding digital publishing and advertising.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to a range of key legal concepts related to digital media and advertising in the UAE, including regulations governing sponsored content, intellectual property rights, privacy, publishing standards, and the circulation of information online. The session also explored the UAE’s legislative structure and the broader role of law in regulating relationships within society and safeguarding rights.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the workshop reflects the Club’s commitment to fostering responsible media practices and equipping participants with a stronger understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks shaping the media sector in the UAE.

She said: “Through the ‘Media Workshops’ series, we are keen to address topics that directly relate to the realities of today’s media landscape, whether in the areas of crisis communication, artificial intelligence, or the legal frameworks governing digital content. We believe media professionals and content creators today need an integrated skill set that combines professional awareness, technical knowledge, and legal understanding.”

She added: “The rapid transformation of the media landscape requires continuous development, not only in terms of tools and platforms, but also in relation to professional responsibility and compliance with the laws and regulations governing the sector. This workshop supports our efforts to promote a culture of responsible media and help creators produce professional content that reflects community values and keeps pace with ongoing digital developments.”

Omar Al Heloo highlighted the growing importance of legal awareness within the content creation industry, noting that the rapid expansion of digital platforms has made it essential for creators to understand the legal implications associated with their work.

He said: “Many practices that may appear simple or spontaneous in the digital space can carry legal responsibilities related to advertising, privacy, intellectual property, or the sharing of information. This is why simplifying legal concepts and presenting them in a practical and accessible way has become increasingly important for content creators.”

He added: “The law is not intended to restrict creativity, but rather to regulate the space in a way that protects both society and content creators from violations or unprofessional practices. Today, legal awareness has become an essential part of building a credible and sustainable presence in the digital media space.”

The workshop also examined standards governing digital advertising, including disclosure requirements for promotional content and the need to avoid misleading claims or inaccurate information. Participants were also introduced to legal considerations surrounding intellectual property rights, with discussions highlighting that publicly available online content does not necessarily constitute content that is free to use or reproduce.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion with participants on the importance of legal literacy in supporting a balanced and responsible media environment that encourages creativity while protecting the rights of individuals, institutions, and society.