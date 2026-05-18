EmiratesSkills National Competition 2026 features 37 diverse technical, vocational skills

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of .H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 17th edition of the EmiratesSkills National Competition 2026, organised by Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET),took place today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year, EmiratesSkills celebrates 20 years since its establishment, having solidified its position as the UAE’s leading national platform for empowering Emirati youth and developing future-ready national talent. Over the past two decades, EmiratesSkills has played a key role in promoting technical and vocational excellence while fostering a culture of innovation across various sectors.

The competition is held as part of ACTVET’s integrated strategic vision to lead and advance the national skills ecosystem, promote technical and vocational excellence, and contribute to preparing qualified national talent capable of meeting future demands and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The 2026 event will feature 37 diverse technical and vocational skills, with the participation of more than 150 experts and specialists to assess and judge the competitions. A total of 502 students from across the UAE will compete, representing the next generation of skilled national talent.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology, Director General of the ACTVET, said that the competition represents a strategic national platform to enhance the readiness of Emirati youth and support them with future skills in accordance with the highest international standards.