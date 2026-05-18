Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Foreign Secretary, discusses strategic ties, regional developments

LONDON, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

During the meeting, held as part of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s working visit to London, the two sides reviewed overall regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

The two sides discussed the serious implications of these terrorist attacks on regional peace and security, and the challenges they pose to the security of international maritime navigation and the stability of global energy markets.

They also discussed the importance of intensifying international coordination and cooperation to protect vital maritime corridors and strengthen global trade security.

The talks also addressed the terrorist attack that resulted in a fire in an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra Region following a drone strike, without causing any injuries or any impact on radiation safety levels.

Yvette Cooper affirmed the United Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned these terrorist attacks, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and a threat to the security and stability of the region.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the UK’s supportive stance towards the UAE, praising the depth of the historical and strategic relations between the two friendly countries and their continued development across various fields.

The two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen joint regional and international cooperation to reinforce the foundations of security and stability in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Yvette Cooper further reviewed the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors in support of the mutual interests of both countries and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.