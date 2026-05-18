GDRFA Dubai leads advanced institutional transformation driven by governance, artificial intelligence

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has completed the development of an advanced institutional decision-support system based on data analytics and artificial intelligence, aimed at accelerating decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the quality of government services, as part of its strategic direction toward strengthening institutional readiness and sustaining government excellence.

The development of the system followed a comprehensive institutional review that included assessing operational readiness, governance and data analysis, in addition to analysing operational and strategic indicators, evaluating risks and measuring institutional impact. This contributed to identifying development and improvement priorities and launching solutions that support cross-sector integration, enhance business agility and sustain government performance.

GDRFA Dubai held more than 10 strategic meetings and sessions chaired by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, attended by Lieutenant General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, to follow up on the implementation of development initiatives, strengthen institutional coordination and support data-driven decision-making.

The phase also witnessed expanded utilisation of artificial intelligence technologies and predictive analytics to support proactive decision-making, enhance operational readiness and analyse indicators in real time, contributing to faster responses to challenges, improved efficiency of government services and enhanced customer experience.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri affirmed that the development of the institutional ecosystem represents an ongoing strategic direction aligned with Dubai’s future aspirations, stating, “At GDRFA Dubai, we operate through an institutional vision founded on readiness, proactiveness, and innovation, driven by our belief that advancing government performance begins with building agile systems capable of adapting to future transformations. Accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence today represents a key pillar in enhancing operational efficiency, supporting service quality, and enabling data-driven decision-making, in a manner that reflects Dubai’s vision of establishing a more integrated and sustainable global government model.”

He added that these efforts reflect GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to continuously developing an advanced government operating model that balances operational efficiency, innovation, and the human dimension, contributing to strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s best cities for quality of life and digital government services.

GDRFA Dubai affirmed that this phase represents a starting point toward developing a more integrated government ecosystem powered by data and artificial intelligence during the next stage, supporting the sustainability of government excellence and enhancing the readiness of future services.