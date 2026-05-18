Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority wins five titles at Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has received five awards across multiple categories at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, in recognition of its continued efforts to introduce innovative solutions and advanced administrative practices that enhance the efficiency of government operations in Abu Dhabi.

The authority received the Gold Award in the category of Innovative Management Practices (Organisations with 100 or More Employees) for its pioneering project, Leadership Creating Government Value: An Innovative Institutional Transformation in Procurement Management, which underscores the authority’s role in generating sustainable added value through innovative administrative operations and institutional practices.

The authority also earned the Silver Award in the category of Innovative Achievement in Organisation Recovery for its distinguished model, From Operational Fragmentation to Institutional Resilience: A Government Procurement Recovery Model, a project that demonstrated the authority’s ability to adapt and transition toward a more flexible and efficient operational framework.

In addition, the authority won a Bronze Award in the category of Excellence in Government Innovation for its project, From Procedures to an Integrated System: An Innovative Leadership Transformation in Government Procurement.

In the category of Innovative Management in Government, Mohammed Majed Al Junaibi, Director of Procurement, in the authority’s Support Services Sector, received the Silver Award in recognition of his efforts in developing an innovative operations ecosystem, in addition to another Bronze Award he received in the category of Innovative Management in Government and Institutional Transformation.

These accolades reflect the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to adopting the highest standards of innovation and excellence across its administrative and support services systems. They also underscore the authority’s adoption of smart transformation initiatives that serve the community and preserve heritage through a modern vision that supports the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Government.

The Stevie Awards are among the world’s leading business awards dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements and impactful contributions by organisations and professionals worldwide. The awards include several programmes that attract more than 12,000 nominations annually from organisations and institutions across the globe.