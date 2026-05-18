Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, Shura Council condemn targeting of Barakah Plant, affirm solidarity with UAE

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received two cables of solidarity from Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, and Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing their strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist drone attack targeting the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra Region.

The two Bahraini officials affirmed that this criminal act constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, conventions and norms that guarantee the protection of civilian and vital facilities, as well as a clear breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

They stressed the full solidarity and unwavering support of both the Council of Representatives and the Shura Council with the United Arab Emirates in confronting all threats targeting its security, stability, territorial integrity and vital facilities.

They also praised the efficiency and preparedness of the competent authorities and air defence systems in Abu Dhabi in responding to the attack and ensuring that no injuries or impact on radiation safety levels were recorded, reflecting the UAE’s firm capability to protect its national assets and safeguard its national security.

The two cables further affirmed the UAE’s full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty and protect its security and the safety of its citizens and residents in accordance with international laws and conventions.

They also praised the depth of the historic and fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a steadfast model of solidarity and cohesion.